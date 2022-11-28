EAC convenes dialogue to end m23 war in Congo

The East African Community is holding a peace dialogue in Nairobi to help restoration of peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The meeting aims at finding a lasting solution to security challenges in the eastern DRC. Several rebel groups, including the M23, who have caused instability there have forced thousand of Congolese refugees to flee for safety. This is the third time the Inter-Congolese dialogue on peace and security is happening this year