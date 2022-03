EAC armed forces to conduct military drills in Uganda

The Final planning conference of the 12th East African Armed forces command post has been meeting in Kampala ahead of military drills to firm up a regional force. The drills are scheduled to be held in Mayuge, Buikwe and Jinja districts, starting 27th May till 16 June 2022. Some 1,500 personnel drawn from Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, Kenya and Uganda will participate in the training.