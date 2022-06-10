EAC armed forces officers complete two week training

The EAC armed forces have today completed two weeks of training under the 12th EAC armed forces field training exercise code-named "Ushirikiano Imara" 2022. According to the UPDF joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the training was based on a core of peace promotion, fighting Terrorism and counter-piracy. Some 1,533 military, police, prisons and civilian stakeholders from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania underwent the training on Peace support operations, counter-terrorism, counter-piracy and disaster management. Closing the training, Uganda's first Deputy prime minister Rebecca Kadaga commended the exercise as a measure of ending terrorism in the region.