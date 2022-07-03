EA OIL PIPELINE: Uganda studies new license application

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline Company - EACOP Limited, which is spearheading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline, has applied for a construction license to kick-start the development of the 1,403 km oil pipeline. Approval for a license takes 180 days. The 24-inch diameter heated and buried crude oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga-Tanzania is expected to be complete by 2025. Uganda is expected to produce 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day for both local and international markets when commercial extraction begins.