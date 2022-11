EA court to hold hearings in Kampala, citizens told to utilize it

The East African Court Judge President Nestor Kayobera says citizens of member states, who are aggrieved by their government's decisions on matters of Governance and Human Rights, can petition the regional court directly without exhausting local remedies. He was speaking at a media conference ahead of the court's sessions in Kampala for the first time since its establishment 21 years ago. Edward Muhumuza reports