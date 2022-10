EA Court of Justice to hold hearings in Kampala starting 3rd Nov

Starting on the third of November, The East African Court of Justice will hold hearings on matters before it in Kampala, in what the court's president Nestor Kayobera says, is aimed at bringing the court to the people. Among the matters to be heard are those filed by Ugandans. Justice Kayobera spoke on the sidelines of the Regional media training for Journalists on The East African Court of Justice in Kampala.