DSTV viewers finally get Luganda commentary

With the opening game just hours away, Dstv viewers across the continent will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local language commentary. 13 local languages are available on its language option. For Ugandans, it will be a chance to get the commentary in Luganda for this year's tournament. Head of sports Nation Media Group Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo says this has been long overdue and the timing is perfect.