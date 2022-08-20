DRUG RESISTANT MALARIA: Health ministry concerned at new strain of disease

Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is resistance to the available and recommended line of treatment for malaria. According to the commissioner in charge of malaria control, Dr. Jimmy Opigo, says the implications could be far reaching including having to dig deeper into your pocket to treat the disease. This comes as the world commemorates world mosquito day recognized each year on August 20, which marks the anniversary of the discovery that mosquitoes transmit the parasite that causes malaria.