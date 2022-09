DROWNED BODA BODA RIDER: Body found in Luzira wetland

The body of a man who fell into a drainage channel in Kibuli after a heavy downpour on Monday has been found. Friends and relatives who have been searching relentlessly said Julius Ibrahim Baguma had been discovered in a wetland in Luzira, Kampala at around 3 pm. Police retrieved the body at around 7:30 pm.