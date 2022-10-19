DRC refugees return home as govt, UNHCR move to close Nyakabande centre

With just less than two weeks before the government closes Nyakabande holding centre in Kisoro district, the majority of the Congolese asylum seekers are opting to return to their homes in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo rather than moving to the refugee settlements here. The government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have since scaled down services, in what has been seen as a coercion tool, for the asylum seekers to move to the settlements.