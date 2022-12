Dr Samuel Oledo responds to moves to censure him

Dr Samuel Oledo has said that he is still the president of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and has no plans of stepping down. At a meeting on Tuesday, the association asked him to step aside and allow for an investigation into his conduct regarding kneeling for President Museveni as he endorsed President Museveni’s candidature for another term in 2026. UMA’s Ethics and Professionalism Committee has been tasked to do the investigation.