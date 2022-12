Dr. Samuel Oledo challenges removal as UMA president

High court Judge, Musa Ssekaana, has imposed a temporary injunction halting the removal of Dr. Samuel Oledo as the President of the Uganda Medical Association. This follows a petition filed by Dr. Oledo, in which he is protesting the processes that led the Association to remove him from office. Now, all Uganda Medical Association activities have stayed until the court delivers a ruling on the matters raised by Dr. Oledo on Thursday this week.