DR SAM LYOMOKI: Trade unionists raise red flags about former MP

The chairman general of the Central Organisation of Free Trade Union, Milton Turyareeba has written to the Secretary General of the organisation Sam Lyomoki urging him to call a meeting of the Central Executive Council to iron out differences with the rest of the trade union. One of the issues in contention is that Dr Lyomoki allegedly appointed himself a representative of the union to the National Social Security Fund board. The COFTU members insist that they were never consulted.