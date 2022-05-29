Dr Olivia Nabawanda scores a PhD in mathematics

Dr Olivia Nabawanda 31 years of age, was awarded a Doctorate in mathematics on Monday from Makerere university. At her age, she is the youngest to have achieved this PhD in mathematics at Makerere University. Nabawanda has been studying for a fair portion of her life and even after getting her undergraduate degree, she didn't take some time away from academics as many would. This is why she is the youngest woman to get a PhD in Mathematics from Makerere university