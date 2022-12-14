Dr. Kiiza Besigye summoned by court on cases of violence

Buganda road Court has issued a Criminal Summons for Dr. Kiiza Besigye to appear in Court on 18th January 2023 after he did not turn up in Court today for his trial on charges of Inciting violence because he is reportedly unwell. His layer Ronald Samuel Wanda communicated this to the Magistrate who issued the summons on the request of the Prosecution which said there are three witnesses ready to proceed with the trial. Besigye and Samuel Lubega Mukaku are accused of inciting the public against high commodity prices in Kampala in June this year. It is alleged that they committed the offense in Kikuubo Shauri yako area using a loudspeaker as they called on people to wake up and which words the Police interpreted as inciting the public to come and take over the government. Besigye and Mukaku denied the charges and are out on bail.