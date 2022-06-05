Dr Kaziimba Mugalu offers hope for tough economic times

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged Ugandans to remain hopeful in this challenging economy caused by the escalating prices of commodities. In his sermon, Dr Kaziimba says this is not the end of it all, for the Lord’s compassion never fails. The archbishop, who is on his first pastoral visit to Luwero Diocese, since his installation as the Archbishop, began by preaching to students of Luwero Senior Secondary School. Previous attempts at pastoral visits had been limited by the Covid-19 lockdown.