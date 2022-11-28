Dr Kaziimba has called for more action to support the empowerment of the boy child in the country

The archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called for more action to support the empowerment of the boy child in the country. The prelate, who is on a three day visit to Busia district in Bukedi diocese, says most marriages are failing due to the poor upbringing that boys have to endure. Dr Kaziimba, who presided over several weddings there, also advised that supporting the boy child's development will lead to a decline in crime and broken families