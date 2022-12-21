Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng: Uganda is still on high alert for diseases

The Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, says Uganda is still on high alert over the Ebola virus disease and Covid-19 infections. The Health Minister says that a resurgence, especially for Covid-19, cannot be wished away since countries like China are still registering a high number of new cases. In an interview with NTV's Walter Mwesigye, Dr Aceng responded to questions on the heightened disease burden, challenges in the health workforce and the anticipated Ebola vaccine trials among others.