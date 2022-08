Dr. Eric Adriko praised for authorship on book 'Rising Beyond the Limits'

Former Vice President Dr. Specioza Wandera Kazibwe has praised former deputy premier Dr. Eric Adriko Otuko for inspiring many Ugandans through his book '. She says the stories show that everyone can rise above their challenges to be the best. Professor Mondo Kagonyera who was the chief guest at the launch encouraged the government to look at appointing brilliant people in public offices to move the country forward.