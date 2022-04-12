DR CONGO IN EAC: Stakeholders to draw up roadmap for implementation

The payment of visa fees for crossing to and from the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be removed despite the official admission of the state into the East African Community. The bloc’s Secretary General, Dr. Peter Mathuki says they are yet to engage the Kinshasa counterparts on the development of a roadmap to guide the implementation of activities. Changes to the visa requirement are hinged on when DRC will deposit the instruments of ratification of the treaty with EAC.