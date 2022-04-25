DR CONGO CRISIS: Skeptics ponder EAC’s chances of ending conflict

Political scholars are sceptical about the capacity of the East African Community states to create a regional military, mooted by the heads of state to tackle armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The loophole is based on mistrust among the regional governments that claim to have a vested interest inside DRC. Uganda and Rwanda are drawn into the picture for previously backing separate rebel groups there twice, leading to direct clashes between the deployed country’s forces.