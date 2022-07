DR CHRISTOPHER NSAMBA: Recalling a scientist whose life impacted others

Christopher Nsamba, popularly known for his innovation, the world's biggest baby incubator, will be remembered for a life that impacted society. And now that he can't speak any more, his work will majorly do the talking as well as the hundreds of lives of preterm babies his effort is continuing to guarantee life. Walter Mwesigye has more in this report.