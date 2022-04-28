DPP promises to address prevailing prosecutors’ concerns

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Jane Frances Abodo has implored those who work for her office to continue working hard as issues pertaining to prosecutors' welfare and security challenges are resolved. Justice Abodo was closing a three-day Prosecutors' symposium, which highlighted the officers' plight as one of the lowest-paid categories in the justice law and order sector.She emphasized training for the prosecutors to effectively prosecute crimes. The symposium was organized in memory of Late Joan Kagezi, a prosecutor who was assassinated in 2015.