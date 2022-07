DP-NRM DEAL: Tracking the impact of MAO’s appointment

Political pundits have described the agreement between the Democratic Party and the National Resistance Movement as problematic in nature. They indicate that the objective of the cooperation at the very best is for self-exaltation by Norbert Mao and a few selected individuals. In no way do they find a window of opportunity in which members of the respective parties can take a decision on it with the implementation already underway.