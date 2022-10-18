DP-NRM AGREEMENT: DP says NEC meeting did not hammer out final position on the deal

The spokesperson of the Democratic Party Okoler Opio has revealed that a resolution to discuss a cooperation agreement signed in July between the NRM party and the Democratic Party will be formally received by the national executive committee. Opio said discussion of the president's communication will be deferred to the next meeting of the national executive committee to determine what to present to other party organs to chart a way forward for the party. The cooperation agreement outlined ways in which the parties would work together as regards executive and legislative activities. Several party members have accused the DP leadership of committing the party in a cooperation agreement with NRM before seeking their approval.