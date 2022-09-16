DP members in demand for a discussion on NRM-DP deal

The Democratic Party’s National Executive Committee is expected to meet on 1st October to discuss the matter of the Co-operation Agreement signed between its leader Norbert Mao and NRM chairman Yoweri Museveni in July. Mao was appointed minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs with the signing. The announcement of the October meeting comes on the heels of a move by some DP members to petition the Constitutional Court over the cooperation agreement.