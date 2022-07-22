DP bloc rejects Mao’s deal with NRM as a betrayal

The Democratic Party bloc or DP Bloc has dismissed Norbert Mao as their president after he signed the cooperation agreement he entered with President Museveni, the chairperson of the NRM party. Head of the DP Bloc Samuel Lubega Mukaku said they have taken a non-compromising decision to work closely with the organs of the Democratic party to effect the dismissal of Mao who was appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, Mao insists that he is the DP president even if he is working with the NRM government.