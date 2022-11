Dormer DP member Paul Ssemogerere dies at 90

Former Democratic Party leader Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere has died. The 90-year-old was born on 11th February 1932, in the present-day Kalangala District. Following the death of Ben Kiwanuka, Ssemogerere was the leader of the Democratic Party in Uganda for 25 years and one of the main players in Ugandan politics until his retirement in 2005.