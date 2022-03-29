DONKEY CENSUS: Gov’t starts animal enumeration to deal with farmer needs

Farmers in Eastern Uganda have decried the high rate of donkey theft in the region. They have attributed this to the increased prices of donkeys, which now cost 1,2 million shillings per animal, up from 200 thousand shillings recently. Authorities say the donkey population has reduced from about 100,000 to half due largely to theft. According to farmers, most of the stolen donkeys are sold in neighbouring Kenya and also in China. The Sebei, Elgon and Karamoja sub-regions account for over 90 per cent of the entire donkey population in the country.