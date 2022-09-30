Don’t extol Kiwanuka and ignore rights abuses - Kyagulanyi

The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has hit out at the Judiciary for honouring the legacy of former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka for his fight for the rule of law yet the same institution was not doing much to address other human rights violations. Kyagulanyi who was attending prayers for two NUP MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana said that it was hypocritical for the Judiciary to celebrate KIWANUKA when many political prisoners including Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana have failed to get justice from the same arm of government.