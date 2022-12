DOMINIC ONGWEN APPEAL: ICC upholds former LRA commander’s conviction

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has upheld the conviction of Dominic Ongwen, a former commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). On May 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) sentenced Ongwen to 25 years of imprisonment, having found him guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this story.