DOMINIC ONGWEN APPEAL: ICC to issue ruling on Thursday

Tomorrow, Thursday, at 11.30 Central European Time, which is 1.30 pm East African Standard Time, the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will deliver its judgment in an open court on the Defence’s appeals against the conviction and sentence of Dominic Ongwen, a former commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army or LRA. GILLIAN NANTUME gives us a background to the conviction and sentencing of Ongwen, the first of its kind for an LRA commander.