DOMINIC ONGWEN APPEAL : ICC to deliver ruling today

In a few minutes, at 1.30 pm, the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will deliver its judgment on Appeals against the conviction and sentence of Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier and commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). On May 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) sentenced Ongwen to 25 years of imprisonment, having found him guilty of 61 crimes, comprising war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in Northern Uganda in the early 2000s. However, the Defense argues that the sentence is harsh, calling for it to be mitigated because Ongwen is a victim of the LRA, having been abducted in 1988 as he walked to school in Koro, in Gulu district. At the time of his abduction, Ongwen was 14 years old.