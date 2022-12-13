DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Gov’t urged to implement special court sessions

Women activists are calling on Government to expedite the process of putting up special courts to handle cases of gender-based violence that continue to rise. The 2021 national survey on violence against women indicated that 95% of women experienced physical or sexual violence from the age of 15 years. The Judiciary through the principal judge had indicated plans for such courts countrywide but the women say that this process is taking long. The chairperson of the Parliamentary committee on Gender Labor and social development, Flavia Kabahenda says that the courts are necessary to handle the growing number of cases expeditiously.