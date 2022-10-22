DOMESTIC TRAVEL: CAA launches flight to Adjumani

The ministry of works and transport in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority has launched a domestic flight to the Adjumani district. Civil aviation director for airports and aviation security Eng. Sooma Ayub says CAA is embarking on a renovation of all regions' aerodromes to facilitate domestic travel. While launching the flight, The state minister for transport Fred Byamukama reiterated government's commitment to improving air travel for domestic use.