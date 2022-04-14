Doctors urge president Museveni to fulfill pledges

Health workers under their umbrella associations want government to fulfil commitments agreed upon during their meeting with President Museveni in 2021. The President of the Uganda Medical Association, Dr. Samuel Oledo who led the teams said recurring issues such as non-payment of salaries and allowances, absorption of health workers into the health structure and working conditions among others remain unresolved. This was during a press conference earlier today.