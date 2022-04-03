Doctors concerned at rising incidence of serious diseases in children

Medical professionals have expressed worry about the rising cases of blood diseases in children. According to the medics, blood diseases like sickle cell anaemia are becoming common ailments that need specialised care yet many parents cannot afford the treatment. The concern came about at the end of a 3-day blood disease camp that has been organized by Le Memorial hospital in Lweza with support from Nation Media Group. The camp is intended to offer free medical consultation for blood diseases in children.