Districts urged to remit local revenue

The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development has insisted on all local governments remitting all locally raised revenue to the Consolidated Fund for better financial management. Speaking during the Local Government Regional Budget Consultative Workshop for FY 2023/2024 in Gulu city, Henry Musasizi, the State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties said some local governments are under-declaring their locally raised revenue besides under-budgeting for their districts. In 2021, Parliament adopted a motion to urge the government to reverse the directive requiring local governments to remit all local revenues to the Consolidated Fund. Now, the districts want the government to reverse its decision to remit money to the Consolidated fund to ease the operation of local governments.