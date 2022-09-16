District land boards accused of conniving with land grabbers

State minister for land Dr. Sam Mayanja has accused district land boards of being responsible for land wrangles that have left many Ugandans homeless. According to Sam Mayanja, the boards are engaged in malpractices on the issuance of land titles, conniving with conmen to grab people’s properties, especially those who are Bibanja and Lease Holders. He warned the district land board members that they will be dismissed if they fail to submit their annual reports that show how they have been conducting business.