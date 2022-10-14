District health officials register increased Malaria cases among children

A severe Malaria outbreak in the jurisdiction of Kibuuku has raised concern amongst leaders in the district, with some calling for immediate intervention from the Health Ministry. So far, between 4,000 to 7,000 cases are being reported weekly. This malaria outbreak has mainly affected children 12 years and below. Whereas the leaders note that the district is not a stranger to malaria cases, the severe nature of the disease this time round has compounded communal anxiety that it might be another disease posing as Malaria.