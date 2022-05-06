Disruption after major transporter, link bus is forced to park buses

Western Uganda bus owners association have appealed to the Works and Transport Ministry to reconsider the punishment imposed on Link Bus services. They say that with students due to report back to school on Monday coupled with the pressure of clients travelling back and off, the remaining buses are unable to deal with the huge numbers that Link Bus Services was handling. Meanwhile, some taxi operators say they have seen a surge in clients following the Link bus suspension.