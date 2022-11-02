DISASTER MITIGATION: Government to engage communities more

Inaction towards early warning information of imminent disasters has been cited as one of the biggest challenges to the management of tragedies that have ravaged the country. The state minister for relief , disaster preparedness and refugees, Esther Anyakun says the government has come up with different initiatives such as Pro-Resilience Action of PRO-ACT to increase stakeholders' ability to share timely information that will support communities to prepare and manage shocks. This was revealed at the first national dialogue on anticipatory action held in Kampala.