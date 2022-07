DISABILITY AND LEARNING: How Kolibri will help improve science learning

Kyambogo university recently introduced a digital learning tool dubbed Kolibri to help children with special needs especially those who are visually impaired and hard of hearing, to access science learning materials and improve inclusive education. To help us appreciate what Kolibri is and how it works - we have CHRIS SERWANIKO, a lecturer at Kyambogo University to share with us the programme.