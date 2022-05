Dilapidated Kaberamaido school awaits promised gov’t support

Aluwa Secondary school a seed government school in Kaberamaido district is in a sorry state. The school has a population of about 250 students some of whom are studying under trees with no latrines at school. Ntv has learnt that government took over the school from the community members in 2019 but ever since government has failed to fulfill her promises to build classrooms.