It’s now ten years since Uganda signed up the Voluntary Guidelines on Governance Tenure of fisheries, forestry, and the land developed by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) to harmonize and encourage equitable use of the land around the world. Uganda has made strides in protecting customary land and forests to some extent and protecting women's land rights. However, activists are concerned about the small amount of money budgeted for the implementation of these guidelines, especially at the district level where land registration is marred by irregularities.