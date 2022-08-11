Derrick Orone accused of voter intimidation in the Bukimbiri by-election

Vote tallying from the by-elections in Gogonyo and Bukimbiri counties is ongoing with the Electoral Commission preparing to announce the winners. Earlier, the NRM candidate contesting for Member Parliament for Gogonyo Derrick Orone blamed the confusion in today's exercise on the failure of the electoral commission to announce him as unopposed following the withdrawal of his political rivals from the race. In Bukimbiri, the FDC candidate James Owebeyi has accused NRM officials and the police of participating in electoral malpractice and intimidating voters.