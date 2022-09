Deputy speaker, Tayebwa calls on Ugandans in the diaspora to look back

The deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has urged Ugandans living in the United States of America and Canada to invest their money in Uganda so as to foster development in the country. The call came as the deputy speaker attended the Uganda North American Association, which is currently underway in California. The event attracts Ugandans living in the US and Canada as well as Ugandans who go there to exhibit.