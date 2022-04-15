Deputy PM Kadaga commissions Early Childhood Development in Kamuli

The First Deputy Premier, Rebecca Kadaga has commissioned a multi-million Early Child Development Center in Kamuli district, with a call to the Government to consider including Early Child Development Centres in the national Budget. Comparing the way children in First World Countries discover themselves while still teenagers, Kadaga said that talent development starts in infancy, which calls the need to support the children in order to harness their hidden talents.