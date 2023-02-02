Deputy IGG Patricia Achan tasks politicians to declare donated ambulances

Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria has tasked politicians to declare the vehicles they give out to health facilities as Ambulances in their respective constituencies. The Deputy IGG says once these ambulances are donated, they become part of government property, and therefore they cannot be reclaimed by the politicians. Achan made these remarks as she carried out spot checks at different health facilities in Kiruhura district.