DEPARTED ASIANS’ PROPERTY: Government in Buikwe to open estate boundaries

On 12th May 2022, President Museveni directed the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) to fast-track the recovery of thousands of properties formerly under the management of the Board and believed to have been fraudulently taken over by wealthy business personalities. The board is in Buikwe district to trace and find people running Estates formerly owned by Asian.